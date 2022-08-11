good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Trading Up 2.5%

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating) shares were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 36,968 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 157,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GDNP shares. National Bankshares set a C$1.25 price target on good natured Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James downgraded good natured Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

good natured Products Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.55. The stock has a market cap of C$91.50 million and a P/E ratio of -7.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.50.

About good natured Products

good natured Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including bins, totes and crates, and food storage and bin liners; pallet stretch wraps, rollstocks, and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

