GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GDRX. Cowen lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GoodRx from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on GoodRx from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.83.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx Trading Up 11.3 %

Shares of GDRX traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.25. 245,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,003. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $48.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00, a PEG ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 16.76, a quick ratio of 16.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of GoodRx

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $191.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in GoodRx by 84.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 223,929 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 5,493.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.