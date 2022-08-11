Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Gorman-Rupp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. Gorman-Rupp has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $47.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $725.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.95%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 579,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,820,000 after buying an additional 60,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 427,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after buying an additional 90,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 418,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 76,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

