Graviton Market Cap Hits $6.95 Million (GTON)

Graviton (GTON) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviton has a total market cap of $6.95 million and approximately $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Graviton has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00015369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Graviton Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton.

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars.

