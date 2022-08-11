Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.30.

GTBIF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $10.42 on Thursday. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

