Greenland Technologies (GTEC) to Release Earnings on Friday

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 8.32%. On average, analysts expect Greenland Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GTEC opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.66. Greenland Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $12.60.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

