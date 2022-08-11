Groove Botanicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRVE) Short Interest Up 400.0% in July

Groove Botanicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Groove Botanicals Stock Performance
Shares of Groove Botanicals stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Wednesday. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,391. Groove Botanicals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.
Groove Botanicals Company Profile
