Groove Botanicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRVE) Short Interest Up 400.0% in July

Groove Botanicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Groove Botanicals Stock Performance

Shares of Groove Botanicals stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Wednesday. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,391. Groove Botanicals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

Get Groove Botanicals alerts:

Groove Botanicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Groove Botanicals, Inc provides consumer health products. It intends to develop cannabidiol skin care products. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Groove Botanicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groove Botanicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.