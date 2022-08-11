Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) Short Interest Update

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the July 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group Nine Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 266.2% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,521,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,832,000 after buying an additional 1,105,834 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Group Nine Acquisition by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 564,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Group Nine Acquisition by 58.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 288,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 106,962 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Group Nine Acquisition by 11.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 691,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 70,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Group Nine Acquisition by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 327,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 52,199 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group Nine Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNAC opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80. Group Nine Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Group Nine Acquisition Company Profile

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

