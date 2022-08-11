Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Down 60.0% in July

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Guangdong Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Guangdong Investment Price Performance

Shares of GGDVY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.33. 697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.18. Guangdong Investment has a 12 month low of $47.18 and a 12 month high of $75.10.

Guangdong Investment Cuts Dividend

About Guangdong Investment

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.6647 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, infrastructure and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

