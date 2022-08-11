GW&K Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,039 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.59% of First Mid Bancshares worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on FMBH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James raised First Mid Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.85. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average of $38.17.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 11.58%. Analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

First Mid Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

