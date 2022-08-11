GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 144.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WST. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $338.84 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.89 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

