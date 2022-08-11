GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $2.99 Million Stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of WesBanco worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter worth $337,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter worth $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in WesBanco by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in WesBanco by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $65,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $65,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,569.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $295,340 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Trading Up 0.8 %

WesBanco Announces Dividend

WSBC stock opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.81. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 48.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

