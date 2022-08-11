GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $6.29 Million Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Central Garden & Pet worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 26.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

NASDAQ CENT opened at $44.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.44. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

In related news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

