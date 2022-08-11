GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 355.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 37.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 18.8% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $269.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.39. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 0.59. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.01 and a 12-month high of $487.79.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $284.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.56.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

