GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 525 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CSL opened at $307.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.64. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.04 and a 1 year high of $310.57.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.