GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 7,100 Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLFY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 34,755 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $894,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 48,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

