GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 870 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Insperity worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Insperity by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,920,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,143,000 after buying an additional 61,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,001,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,342,000 after purchasing an additional 734,422 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $2,641,025.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,667 shares in the company, valued at $65,883,970.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $2,641,025.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,883,970.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $191,082.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,186.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insperity Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSP. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of NSP opened at $111.04 on Thursday. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.94 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.82 and a 200-day moving average of $99.27.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.46%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

