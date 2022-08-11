H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.81

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.81 and traded as low as $2.55. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 44,450 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HNNMY. Societe Generale raised their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 145 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.44.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.22.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

