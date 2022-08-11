Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. In the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Hakka.Finance has a market cap of $846,088.57 and $362.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,588.47 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00130874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00036503 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00066200 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Coin Profile

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 388,018,276 coins. The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance. The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance.

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

