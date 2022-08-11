Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Shares Gap Down to $6.51

Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.51, but opened at $5.98. Haleon shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 259,086 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLN. Barclays began coverage on Haleon in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Haleon in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Haleon in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Haleon in a report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Haleon in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

