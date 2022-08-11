Hammond Manufacturing Co. Ltd. to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:HMM)

Hammond Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSE:HMM – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, August 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Hammond Manufacturing Price Performance

Hammond Manufacturing has a 52-week low of C$1.72 and a 52-week high of C$2.38.

Get Hammond Manufacturing alerts:

About Hammond Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic components. The Company operates in electrical and electronic components segment. It manufactures electronic and electrical enclosures, outlet strips and electronic transformers that are used by manufacturers of electronic and electrical products.

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.