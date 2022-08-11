Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.11-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.45-$6.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.87 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.27-$0.32 EPS.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 6.6 %

NYSE HBI traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

HBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 65,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 65,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

See Also

