Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.67

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 45.67 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 34.15 ($0.41). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 35.90 ($0.43), with a volume of 54,508 shares traded.

Hansard Global Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £49.38 million and a P/E ratio of 1,196.67. The company has a current ratio of 22.41, a quick ratio of 22.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 41.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 45.53.

Hansard Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hansard Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansard Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.