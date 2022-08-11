Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cheuvreux cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €171.00 ($174.49) to €173.00 ($176.53) in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $217.67.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HPGLY remained flat at $170.03 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 780. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.15. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $237.87.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

