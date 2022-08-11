Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Roberts now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Hargreaves Lansdown’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hargreaves Lansdown’s FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

HRGLY has been the topic of several other reports. Investec raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.81) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 925 ($11.18) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,241.50.

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Shares of OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $23.27 on Thursday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $43.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62.

(Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.