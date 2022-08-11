Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Hasbro by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAS traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.17. 15,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.91 and a 200-day moving average of $87.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.79. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $76.93 and a one year high of $105.73.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.70.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

