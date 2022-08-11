HashCoin Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (HSC)

HashCoin (HSC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. In the last week, HashCoin has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HashCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HashCoin has a total market cap of $132,339.09 and approximately $11,652.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,367.26 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00037002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00128969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00066647 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HashCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

According to CryptoCompare, "HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform."

