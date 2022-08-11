HAVN Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Trading 15.9% Higher

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF – Get Rating) shares traded up 15.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. 3,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 80,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

HAVN Life Sciences Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79.

HAVN Life Sciences Company Profile

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The Company also focuses on developing methodologies for the standardize and quality-controlled extraction of psychoactive compounds from plants and fungi, including Psilocybe spp.

Featured Stories

