Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Hawkins Trading Up 2.7 %

HWKN opened at $42.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.47. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $222.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Hawkins will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hawkins

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 158,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hawkins by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

