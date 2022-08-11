HC Wainwright Lowers Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Price Target to $20.00

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 331.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Vaccitech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VACC opened at $4.63 on Thursday. Vaccitech has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.28 million, a P/E ratio of -154.28 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64.

Get Vaccitech alerts:

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vaccitech will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vaccitech

Vaccitech Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaccitech stock. Johns Hopkins University bought a new position in Vaccitech plc ( NASDAQ:VACC Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Vaccitech accounts for about 0.1% of Johns Hopkins University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Johns Hopkins University owned about 0.31% of Vaccitech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 19.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.