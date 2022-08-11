Head to Head Analysis: Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) versus Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) and Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biora Therapeutics and Enzo Biochem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biora Therapeutics $1.25 million 148.83 -$247.41 million ($2.33) -0.43 Enzo Biochem $117.73 million 1.08 $7.88 million ($0.13) -20.00

Enzo Biochem has higher revenue and earnings than Biora Therapeutics. Enzo Biochem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biora Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biora Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Enzo Biochem 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Biora Therapeutics and Enzo Biochem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Biora Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 494.06%. Given Biora Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Biora Therapeutics is more favorable than Enzo Biochem.

Profitability

This table compares Biora Therapeutics and Enzo Biochem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biora Therapeutics -19,288.71% N/A -130.02% Enzo Biochem -5.88% -1.98% -1.20%

Volatility & Risk

Biora Therapeutics has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzo Biochem has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.8% of Biora Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Enzo Biochem shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of Biora Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Enzo Biochem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Biora Therapeutics beats Enzo Biochem on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake. It is also developing diagnostics devices to help characterize the GI tract and diagnose GI diseases, such as small intestine bacterial overgrowth through the development of various technologies to diagnose at the site of the disease. The company was formerly known as Progenity, Inc. and changed its name to Biora Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2022 to reflect its focus on its therapeutics pipeline. Biora Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc., an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics. The Life Sciences Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools to clinical research, drug development, and bioscience research customers. It offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis. This segment also provides its products to scientific experts in the fields of cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, diabetes and obesity, endocrine disorders, infectious and autoimmune disease, hepatotoxicity, and renal injury. The Clinical Laboratory Services segment provides molecular and other clinical laboratory tests or procedures used in general patient care by physicians to establish or support a diagnosis, monitor treatment or medication, and search for an otherwise undiagnosed condition. It operates a full-service clinical laboratory in Farmingdale, New York; a network of 30 patient service centers in New York and New Jersey; and a free-standing ‘STAT' or rapid response laboratories in New York City and Connecticut, as well as a full-service phlebotomy center and an in-house logistics department. The Therapeutics segment develops novel approaches in the areas of gastrointestinal, infectious, ophthalmic, and metabolic diseases. It markets its products and services through its direct sales force and a network of distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

