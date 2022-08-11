Head to Head Comparison: Baytex Energy (BTEGF) vs. Its Rivals

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) is one of 40 public companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Baytex Energy to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Baytex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Baytex Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baytex Energy 0 6 3 0 2.33 Baytex Energy Competitors 707 2128 1837 55 2.26

Volatility and Risk

Baytex Energy currently has a consensus price target of $8.42, indicating a potential upside of 77.94%. As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 27.05%. Given Baytex Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than its peers.

Baytex Energy has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baytex Energy’s peers have a beta of 1.81, suggesting that their average share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Baytex Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baytex Energy 32.53% 39.13% 17.61% Baytex Energy Competitors -43.08% -14.75% -4.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baytex Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Baytex Energy $1.49 billion $1.29 billion 4.08 Baytex Energy Competitors $817.53 million -$622.81 million 2.92

Baytex Energy has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Baytex Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta. The company's properties also include conventional oil and natural gas assets in Western Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved developed producing reserves of 129 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); proved reserves of 278 mmboe; and proved plus probable reserves of 451 mmboe. Baytex Energy Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

