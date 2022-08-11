Head-To-Head Comparison: Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) and Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY)

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) and Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Orion Oyj and Carlyle Secured Lending, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Oyj 0 0 0 0 N/A Carlyle Secured Lending 0 1 0 0 2.00

Carlyle Secured Lending has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.91%. Given Carlyle Secured Lending’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carlyle Secured Lending is more favorable than Orion Oyj.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Oyj $1.23 billion 4.58 $229.29 million $0.80 25.00 Carlyle Secured Lending $171.24 million 4.30 $160.35 million $2.63 5.33

This table compares Orion Oyj and Carlyle Secured Lending’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Orion Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Carlyle Secured Lending. Carlyle Secured Lending is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orion Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Orion Oyj has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carlyle Secured Lending has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Oyj and Carlyle Secured Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Oyj 18.72% 27.56% 17.07% Carlyle Secured Lending 87.20% 10.38% 4.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.2% of Carlyle Secured Lending shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Carlyle Secured Lending shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Orion Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Carlyle Secured Lending pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Orion Oyj pays out 61.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Carlyle Secured Lending pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Carlyle Secured Lending is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Carlyle Secured Lending beats Orion Oyj on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company also offers veterinary drugs comprising Bonqat, Clevor, Domosedan, Domitor, Antisedan, Dexdomitor, Domosedan Gel, Sileo, and Tessie; and APIs for generic and proprietary drugs, as well as provides contract manufacturing services. In addition, it markets and sells veterinary drugs manufactured by other international companies. The company serves various healthcare service providers and professionals, such as specialist and general practitioners, veterinarians, pharmacies, hospitals, healthcare centers, clinics, and laboratories, as well as consumers with pets. Orion Oyj has partnership with Propeller Health to connect the Easyhaler(R) product portfolio for the treatment of asthma and COPD; and a research collaboration and license agreement with Alligator Bioscience AB (publ) to discover and develop new bispecific antibody cancer therapeutics. Orion Oyj was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

TCG BDC, Inc. is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector. The fund seeks to invest across United States of America, Luxembourg, Cayman Islands, Cyprus, and United Kingdom. It invests in companies with EBITDA between $25 million and $100 million.

