Head to Head Survey: Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) and Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL)

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) and Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Airspan Networks and Global Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airspan Networks 0 1 2 0 2.67 Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Airspan Networks presently has a consensus price target of $7.69, indicating a potential upside of 147.19%. Given Airspan Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Airspan Networks is more favorable than Global Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

68.5% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.3% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Global Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Airspan Networks and Global Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airspan Networks -51.34% N/A -50.39% Global Technologies N/A -1,155.91% -100.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Airspan Networks and Global Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airspan Networks $177.28 million 1.27 -$71.91 million ($16.64) -0.19 Global Technologies $10,000.00 416.90 -$4.23 million N/A N/A

Global Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Airspan Networks.

Risk & Volatility

Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Technologies has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Airspan Networks beats Global Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Global Technologies

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. The company operates a portal that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets. It also offers sales and distribution, and third-party logistics services, as well as consulting services. Global Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

