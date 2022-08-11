Head-To-Head Survey: Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) & ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA)

ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA – Get Rating) and Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ZaZa Energy and Laredo Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ZaZa Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A Laredo Petroleum 27.23% 65.73% 11.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZaZa Energy and Laredo Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Laredo Petroleum $1.39 billion 0.84 $145.01 million $31.63 2.15

Risk and Volatility

Laredo Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than ZaZa Energy.

ZaZa Energy has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 3.53, suggesting that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ZaZa Energy and Laredo Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZaZa Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Laredo Petroleum 1 0 3 0 2.50

Laredo Petroleum has a consensus target price of $112.50, suggesting a potential upside of 65.66%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 56.9% of ZaZa Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Laredo Petroleum beats ZaZa Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZaZa Energy

(Get Rating)

ZaZa Energy Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Laredo Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for ZaZa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZaZa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.