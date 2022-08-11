Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barrington Research from $107.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $59.17 and a twelve month high of $114.89.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $241.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helios Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 266.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

