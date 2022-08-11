Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $930-950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.55 million.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.98. The company had a trading volume of 140,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $59.17 and a twelve month high of $114.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $241.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 31.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

