Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,043.95% and a negative return on equity of 240.53%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Helius Medical Technologies to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Helius Medical Technologies Price Performance

HSDT stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

