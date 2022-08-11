Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.95 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.39 billion. Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.25-$3.75 EPS.

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Up 4.2 %

HLF traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $28.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,901. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.12. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Argus downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Alan L. Hoffman purchased 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $99,743.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,079.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Alan L. Hoffman acquired 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $99,743.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,079.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 15,380 shares of company stock valued at $336,188 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 16.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth $256,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

