Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,000 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 161,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after buying an additional 83,262 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 763,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,631,000 after buying an additional 11,307 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.82 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.90 and its 200 day moving average is $68.17.

Featured Stories

