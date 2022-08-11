Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $61,000 in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Herold Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCEF. Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 78,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEF opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $26.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th.

