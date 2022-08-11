Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New $66,000 Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,511,000. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,100,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,182,000 after purchasing an additional 268,781 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 585,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,917,000 after purchasing an additional 95,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 558,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 523,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,489,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $50.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.63. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.41 and a 1-year high of $51.11.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.