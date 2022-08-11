Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New $66,000 Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,511,000. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,100,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,182,000 after purchasing an additional 268,781 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 585,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,917,000 after purchasing an additional 95,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 558,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 523,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,489,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $50.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.63. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.41 and a 1-year high of $51.11.

