Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New $68,000 Investment in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 44.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOMD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Nomad Foods Stock Up 0.4 %

Nomad Foods stock opened at $18.20 on Thursday. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.