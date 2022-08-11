Herold Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 3,930.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTLA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $172.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NTLA opened at $66.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.82. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $180.59.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 883.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

