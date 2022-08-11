Herold Advisors Inc. Takes Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CG. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 257.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.46. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 14,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $668,637.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,656,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,110,307 shares of company stock worth $81,621,609. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

