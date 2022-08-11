High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.
High Liner Foods Stock Performance
Shares of TSE HLF traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$13.99. 16,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,265. The firm has a market capitalization of C$466.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.22. High Liner Foods has a 52 week low of C$10.77 and a 52 week high of C$15.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.60.
High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$373.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$355.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that High Liner Foods will post 1.9416089 EPS for the current year.
HLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered High Liner Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.50 price objective on shares of High Liner Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
