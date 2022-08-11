High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Short Interest Up 389.4% in July

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 389.4% from the July 15th total of 208,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On High Tide

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in High Tide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in High Tide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in High Tide by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in High Tide by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 394,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 23,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in High Tide by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,539,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,677 shares during the last quarter. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

High Tide Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HITI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.48. 4,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,368. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25. High Tide has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.14.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide ( NASDAQ:HITI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). High Tide had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $63.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.79 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that High Tide will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

