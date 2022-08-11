Hikari Tsushin Inc. Has $18.12 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hikari Tsushin Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in Danaher by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 36,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,686,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 89.3% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher Price Performance

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.58.

DHR traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $293.68. 25,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $213.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.