Hikari Tsushin Inc. Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Hikari Tsushin Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $248.75. The stock had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,853. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.64. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

