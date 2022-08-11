Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires 2,617 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,396,000 after purchasing an additional 162,686 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,007,000 after acquiring an additional 63,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,242,969,000 after purchasing an additional 41,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $747,950,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $585,950,000 after buying an additional 163,815 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $287.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,408. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24. The company has a market capitalization of $87.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.32.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.67.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,642 shares of company stock worth $20,869,065 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.